Thousands of Gazans Protest Against Annexation

Gaza City, MINA – Thousands of Palestinians staged rallies in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday afternoon to protest Israel’s plans to annex the occupied West Bank.

“The annexation is a threat to Palestine and violates the resolution of international legitimacy,” Saadi Abed from the Palestinian Democratic Union (FIDA) at the rally said. Anadolu Agency reports.

“The grip of the land will give way to a new Palestinian intifada,” he said.

Abed called on the Palestinian Authority to pursue efforts “to hold Israel accountable before the International Criminal Court for its crimes against the Palestinian people”.

The demonstration coincides with the annexation plan scheduled by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.

The latest report states, Netanyahu gave a signal delaying the annexation plan. While in the coalition government, Netanyahu began to attack each other in the social sector with the Blue & White Gantz camp. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)