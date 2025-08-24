Thousands Join Sumud Nusantara Land Convoy at Merdeka Square, Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – More than 2,000 participants of the “Sumud Nusantara” Land Convoy arrived at Merdeka Square in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, after traveling from various parts of Malaysia.

According to MINA’s correspondent, hundreds of vehicles, including delegations from eight countries joined the convoy. The vehicles, many carrying Palestinian flags, moved through the capital as a symbol of solidarity against the Gaza blockade.

A welcoming ceremony for the convoy was held at the main venue, attended by prominent figures and government officials. Malaysia’s Minister of Religious Affairs, along with Sani Al Araby, Chief Organizer of the Sumud Nusantara Carnival and President of the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM), personally greeted participants.

“This is the moment to prove that the people of the Nusantara [Southeast Asian archipelago] will never remain silent in the face of Gaza’s suffering,” Sani said in his address.

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Tops 62,600 as More Palestinians Die of Starvation

Muhammad Nadhir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman, Director of Cinta Gaza Malaysia (CGM) and Chairman of Sumud Nusantara, stressed that the convoy was not merely symbolic. It will be followed by the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian naval convoy involving 39 countries sailing toward Gaza.

“This gathering is the voice of the Malaysian people resonating on the world stage, to be translated into concrete action against the Gaza blockade. From north, south, east coast to central regions, thousands of vehicles came together with one clear message; No more silence. No more siege,” Nadhir declared.

The land convoy is part of the Sumud Nusantara Carnival 2025, running through Sunday at Merdeka Square. The program will culminate with “MalaysiaKu Bersama Gaza,” a solidarity night of prayers and cultural events, where Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to deliver a keynote closing address.

Organizers estimate that more than 100,000 people will attend the three-day solidarity carnival.[]

Also Read: Gaza Famine Claims 8 More Lives, Including 2 Children

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)