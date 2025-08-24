SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Thousands Join Sumud Nusantara Land Convoy at Merdeka Square, Kuala Lumpur

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

1 Views ㅤ

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – More than 2,000 participants of the “Sumud Nusantara” Land Convoy arrived at Merdeka Square in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, after traveling from various parts of Malaysia.

According to MINA’s correspondent, hundreds of vehicles, including delegations from eight countries joined the convoy. The vehicles, many carrying Palestinian flags, moved through the capital as a symbol of solidarity against the Gaza blockade.

A welcoming ceremony for the convoy was held at the main venue, attended by prominent figures and government officials. Malaysia’s Minister of Religious Affairs, along with Sani Al Araby, Chief Organizer of the Sumud Nusantara Carnival and President of the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM), personally greeted participants.

“This is the moment to prove that the people of the Nusantara [Southeast Asian archipelago] will never remain silent in the face of Gaza’s suffering,” Sani said in his address.

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Tops 62,600 as More Palestinians Die of Starvation

Muhammad Nadhir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman, Director of Cinta Gaza Malaysia (CGM) and Chairman of Sumud Nusantara, stressed that the convoy was not merely symbolic. It will be followed by the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian naval convoy involving 39 countries sailing toward Gaza.

“This gathering is the voice of the Malaysian people resonating on the world stage, to be translated into concrete action against the Gaza blockade. From north, south, east coast to central regions, thousands of vehicles came together with one clear message; No more silence. No more siege,” Nadhir declared.

The land convoy is part of the Sumud Nusantara Carnival 2025, running through Sunday at Merdeka Square. The program will culminate with “MalaysiaKu Bersama Gaza,” a solidarity night of prayers and cultural events, where Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to deliver a keynote closing address.

Organizers estimate that more than 100,000 people will attend the three-day solidarity carnival.[]

Also Read: Gaza Famine Claims 8 More Lives, Including 2 Children

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAnwar Ibrahim Gaza solidarity Cinta Gaza Malaysia Gaza blockade protest Gaza solidarity convoy Global Sumud Flotilla Malaysia Palestine support MalaysiaKu Bersama Gaza MAPIM Malaysia Merdeka Square Kuala Lumpur Sumud Nusantara

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Thousands Join Sumud Nusantara Land Convoy at Merdeka Square, Kuala Lumpur

  • 1 hour ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Government Supports Humanitarian Flotilla to Gaza

  • 12 hours ago
Asia

Malaysian Authorities to Hold Mass Prayer for Palestine in Kuala Lumpur

  • 12 hours ago
Asia

Young Activist Calls for End to Gaza Blockade at Sumud Nusantara

  • 13 hours ago
Asia

Aqsa Working Group Calls for Gaza Humanitarian Corridor from Thailand

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 21:55 WIB
International

Global Sumud Flotilla to Launch Largest Civilian Sea Mission to Break Gaza Blockade

  • Wednesday, 13 August 2025 - 07:57 WIB
Load More
Asia

Malaysian Authorities to Hold Mass Prayer for Palestine in Kuala Lumpur

  • 12 hours ago
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Europe

Hundreds of UK Business Leaders Urge Government to Take Firm Stance on Israel

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 20:13 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 17:17 WIB
Palestine

Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Again

  • Monday, 11 August 2025 - 10:40 WIB
Indonesia

UI Scholar Warns Gaza Evacuation Plan Risks Serving Israel’s Agenda

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 12:00 WIB
Palestine

266 Dead from Starvation in Gaza, Including 112 Children

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 23:44 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 62,100 as Israeli War and Famine Devastate Enclave

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 09:39 WIB
Palestine

Three New Martyrs from Malnutrition in Gaza as Hunger Crisis Deepens

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 11:13 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s Defense Minister Approves Plan to Occupy Gaza City

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 21:07 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us