The Bestial Nature of Netanyahu

By: Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala said:

وَلَقَدْ ذَرَأْنَا لِجَهَنَّمَ كَثِيْرًا مِّنَ الْجِنِّ وَالْاِنْسِۖ لَهُمْ قُلُوْبٌ لَّا يَفْقَهُوْنَ بِهَاۖ وَلَهُمْ اَعْيُنٌ لَّا يُبْصِرُوْنَ بِهَاۖ وَلَهُمْ اٰذَانٌ لَّا يَسْمَعُوْنَ بِهَاۗ اُولٰۤىِٕكَ كَالْاَنْعَامِ بَلْ هُمْ اَضَلُّۗ اُولٰۤىِٕكَ هُمُ الْغٰفِلُوْنَ ۝١٧٩ (الاعراف [٧]: ١٧٩)

“Indeed, We have destined many jinn and humans for Hell. They have hearts they do not understand with, eyes they do not see with, and ears they do not hear with. They are like cattle. In fact, they are even less guided! Such ˹people˺ are ˹entirely˺ heedless.” (QS Al-A’raf [7]: 179)

In his tafsir, Fi Zhilalil Qur’an, Sayyid Qutb Rahimahullah, explains that this verse serves as a strong warning to humans who blind themselves to social realities, even when signs of decay and destruction in a society are clearly visible.

He states that those destined for the Hellfire are people who silence their own consciences to cling to power and worldly interests. These are individuals who ignore the ruined state of a nation, become perpetrators of crimes against humanity, or support other acts of tyranny that cause great loss of life and destruction.

The contemporary scholar, Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi Rahimahullah, asserted that the tyranny perpetrated by the Zionist Israeli rulers against Palestine is clear evidence of the perverted nature of humans whose sense of humanity has been stripped away.

Sheikh Ali Al-Qaradaghi, the Secretary-General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, even stated that leaders who allow thousands of Palestinian children to be slaughtered fall into the category of people described in the verse: those with complete senses, yet they turn away. Their hearts are dead, their eyes are blind, and their ears are deaf.

The perpetrators of genocide, led by the leader of the Zionist occupation, Benjamin Netanyahu, are examples of people who fit the characteristics of these verses: a dead heart, blind eyes, and deaf ears to the truth.

The Jewish historian Ilan Pappé, in his book The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine, explains that Israel’s policies, from its founding to the present, have followed a structured colonial and apartheid pattern. Netanyahu is merely continuing this legacy with a higher intensity.

Netanyahu, a Tyrannical Ruler Who Has Lost His Conscience

Historian Saad al-Wuhaidi stated, “Don’t ever dream of a safe and peaceful world as long as Israel exists.” He described Zionist Israel as a rotten, savage, and depraved entity, unbound by all moral limits and values. It is like a pack of rabid hyenas that only live off carcasses, a parasite that sucks the life out of everything. The savagery of Zionist Israel will be the seed of its own destruction, and future generations will be told about a foul stain on the history of humanity named “Israel.”

A similar sentiment was echoed by Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. In an interview with the newspaper La Stampa, he said, “The Israeli government has lost its sanity and humanity. Fighting terrorists is no longer a justification.”

Benjamin Netanyahu’s behavior is a portrait of a tyrannical ruler who has lost his conscience. The global community now sees him as a leader whose hands, clothes, and entire body are stained with the blood of the people he has killed. He slaughters the people of Gaza without remorse, even blaming his victims.

He has demonstrated his bestial nature through various cruel actions against the Palestinian people. Under his leadership, brutal attacks on the Gaza Strip have continued relentlessly, killing tens of thousands of civilians, including children and women, and destroying critical infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, and places of worship.

These barbaric acts prove that he completely disregards human values. This means his behavior is equivalent to that of an animal, or even more savage. Why? Because no animal kills other animals in the numbers that Netanyahu has killed Palestinians. If an animal eats another, the number is always limited.

Furthermore, Netanyahu is willing to sacrifice his own people for his political ambitions. The Israeli hostages who have been left to suffer and even die without rescue efforts are clear evidence that his personal interests and power are more important to him than human lives.

Instead of pursuing a peaceful solution to save his own people, he chooses to continue the war. This shows that he no longer has any concern for other human beings, not even his own people.

Such actions reveal that Netanyahu is no longer fit to be called a human; he is more deserving of being called an animal. His actions have exceeded the bounds of normalcy for a human, placing ambition and power above all else.

Throughout history, leaders who have used violence and oppression as political tools are remembered as symbols of cruelty, such as Nero, Caligula, Hitler, Mussolini, and others. Netanyahu, with all his inhumane decisions, has solidified his place in history as a war criminal and a monster of humanity.

Netanyahu is a symbol of cruelty that knows no mercy. His actions against the people of Gaza are massive, systematic, and planned sadistic crimes, tearing apart human values and international humanitarian law.

Netanyahu is like a wild beast that is only satisfied when its opponents are dead and suffering. He no longer sees his victims, who are mostly unarmed women and children. Even more sadistically, he is designing mass starvation as a weapon and strategy of war.

The Image of Apes and Pigs for Criminals Against Humanity

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala said:

قُلْ هَلْ اُنَبِّئُكُمْ بِشَرٍّ مِّنْ ذٰلِكَ مَثُوْبَةً عِنْدَ اللّٰهِۗ مَنْ لَّعَنَهُ اللّٰهُ وَغَضِبَ عَلَيْهِ وَجَعَلَ مِنْهُمُ الْقِرَدَةَ وَالْخَنَازِيْرَ وَعَبَدَ الطَّاغُوْتَۗ اُولٰۤىِٕكَ شَرٌّ مَّكَانًا وَّاَضَلُّ عَنْ سَوَاۤءِ السَّبِيْلِ ۝٦٠ (المائدة [٥]: ٦٠)

Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “Shall I inform you of those who deserve a worse punishment from Allah ˹than the rebellious˺? It is those who earned Allah’s condemnation and displeasure—some being reduced to apes and pigs1 and worshippers of false gods. These are far worse in rank and farther astray from the Right Way.” (QS Al-Maidah [5]: 60)

Imam At-Tabari Rahimahullah, stated that Allah the Almighty transformed the physical forms of some of the Jewish people into apes and pigs as a ‘iqab (punishment) signifying degradation. They became apes and pigs physically for three days, and then they died. After that, these evil traits were morally and behaviorally inherited by their descendants, even though their physical forms remained human.

The “ape” trait in that verse is a symbol of the loss of reason, conscience, and self-respect. The “pig” symbolizes the loss of moral purity and shame due to greed and arrogance.

Professor Wahbah Az-Zuhaili Rahimahullah, explained that the ape-like trait means liking to perform evil deeds without consideration, while the pig-like trait means being greedy, disgusting, and having no honor, only following one’s lusts.

It seems that these two animal traits are united in Netanyahu’s character. He has proven to have no conscience or self-respect, justifying all means, disregarding human values, and having no shame at all, thus losing all honor.

Netanyahu’s crimes do not just impact one generation. He is destroying the present and trying to erase the future of the Palestinian people. He is blocking humanitarian aid, cutting off water and electricity supplies, and letting hospitals in Gaza run out of medicine. All of this erases the hope of life for the people of Gaza.

Netanyahu may feel immune from the law, that no one can drag him to the International Criminal Court (ICC) right now, but every life he has killed will be a witness before Allah the Almighty in the hereafter. In the Divine court, there is no legal immunity, political protection, or defense from anyone.

Who Can Stop Netanyahu’s Bestiality?

For Muslims, stopping crime and tyranny is not just a moral call, but a call of faith and a call from their Prophet. Rasulullah ﷺ said, “Whoever among you sees an evil, let him change it with his hand; if he is not able, then with his tongue; if he is not able, then with his heart, and that is the weakest of faith” (HR. Muslim).

Dr. Yusuf Al-Qaradawi once reminded, “If we cannot fight with the Palestinian people, then we must fight with our voices, our pens, our wealth, and our prayers.”

Prof. Richard Falk, the former UN Special Rapporteur for Palestine, once said, “The silence of the international community is a tacit approval of Israel’s crimes.” Therefore, the silence of a person witnessing a massacre means they are also carrying the burden of historical sin.

The duty of the global community right now is to voice the truth and awaken sleeping hearts. The silence of leaders is fuel for Netanyahu’s crimes and savagery.

Leaders of nations, especially in the Muslim world, should be able to stop Benjamin Netanyahu’s crimes, ensuring he can no longer repeat the same human tragedy in Gaza and all of Palestine.

The Muslim world must stand with Palestine, not just in prayer, but also in real action. Prayer is a spiritual power, but real action is the manifestation of partisanship, a means of receiving help from Allah the Almighty, and victory.

Imam Shafi’i Rahimahullah said, “Prayer without effort is like an archer without a bow.” Sending humanitarian aid is important, but it will be more meaningful if it is accompanied by stopping the source of the evil, so that the Palestinian people can feel the peace and independence they long for.

As long as Netanyahu is in power and as long as Zionist Israel remains on Palestinian land, blood will continue to flow there.

We must not allow ourselves to be a generation that only witnesses suffering. Solidarity is not an option, but a moral and religious obligation. The Muslim community must mobilize all its strength: diplomacy, media, and mass movements to continue pressuring Israel and its allies.

This is not just the struggle of the Palestinian people, but the struggle of all humanity that upholds dignity and humanity. As Nelson Mandela said, “The freedom of Palestine is the final test for the world’s humanity.” That test is now before all of us.

Only by stopping the source of the evil, we can open the door to freedom for the Palestinian people. Stopping Netanyahu’s crimes means breaking the chain of genocide. Let’s unite to open the way for the young generation of Palestine to return to a decent and dignified life, while restoring all their rights that have been stolen. [Shibgho]

