Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Temple Groups Plan Mass Raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque During Jewish Holiday

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Al-Quds, MINA – Dozens of Israeli illegal settlers stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday, while extremist “Temple groups” operating under the Union of Temple Organizations called on supporters to join mass raids starting next Monday to mark the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Local sources reported that settlers entered Al-Aqsa through the Maghariba Gate under heavy protection from Israeli occupation police. They conducted provocative tours and performed Talmudic rituals inside the mosque compound.

The Temple groups announced that the incursions would continue for an entire week beginning October 6, offering free transportation for children and settlers to increase participation and break previous attendance records.

These raids are part of ongoing efforts by Temple groups to Judaize the Al-Aqsa Mosque, often exploiting Jewish religious occasions. Provocations usually escalate during Jewish holidays, with organized attempts to impose Talmudic rituals and promote temporal and spatial division of the holy site.

Also Read: Ben-Gvir Approves New Prison to Detain Palestinian Workers Without Permits

Settlers continue storming the mosque daily, except Fridays and Saturdays, through the Maghariba Gate. Numbers typically spike during holidays, intensifying violations of the mosque’s sanctity.

Meanwhile, Palestinian calls for mass mobilization and protection of the Islamic holy site are growing. Haroun Nasser al-Din, head of the Jerusalem Affairs Office in Hamas, said the Temple groups’ calls “reflect the deepening religious war the occupation is waging against Al-Aqsa and its ongoing attempts to entrench Judaization, temporal division, and the imposition of Talmudic rituals.”

He urged Palestinians in Jerusalem, across the occupied territories, and at all points of confrontation to remain steadfast in Al-Aqsa’s courtyards, and called on the broader Arab and Muslim world to defend the mosque and reject the occupation’s aggression against land, people, and holy sites. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll from Starvation Rises to 453 Civilians

