Sri Mulyani Highlights Indonesia’s Investment Climate to US Charge d’Affaires

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati highlighted the improved investment climate in Indonesia during a meeting with the United States (US) Charge d’Affaires ad interim, Peter M. Haymond.

“We discussed the economic partnership between the US and Indonesia. I explained Indonesia’s current efforts to create ease of doing business in the country, one of which is through deregulation,” Sri Mulyani stated in a post on her Instagram account, @smindrawati, quoted in Jakarta on Saturday.

She elaborated that President Prabowo Subianto has instructed a focus on simplifying regulations and improving Indonesia’s investment climate by enhancing bureaucratic efficiency. This move is expected to attract more global investment and boost the competitiveness of Indonesian businesses in the international market.

According to Sri Mulyani, Peter Haymond agreed to strengthen synergy and expressed openness to forging new collaborations that better suit the needs of both countries, particularly in the economic and development sectors.

“Ambassador Peter and I hope this collaboration will continue to grow for mutual progress, and we are committed to nurturing the long-standing good relationship between the US and Indonesia,” Sri Mulyani said.

Previously, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto also met with Peter M. Haymond at the Office of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs. During that occasion, Airlangga sought US support for Indonesia’s accession process to become a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

