Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Apologizes After Her Home Was Looted

Jakarta, MINA – Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati has responded after her home was looted on Sunday morning. Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, September 1, she issued an apology and a reflective message to the public.

“Thank you for the sympathy, prayers, wise words, and moral support from all parties in facing this calamity,” she wrote.

Sri Mulyani emphasized that building Indonesia is a difficult struggle, often steep and dangerous. She referenced the journey of the nation’s founders who faced similar challenges. According to her, politics should be a collective struggle for the noble goals of the nation, while adhering to high ethics and morality.

As a state official, she reiterated her oath to uphold the 1945 Constitution and all prevailing laws. She reminded the public that the drafting of laws is done in an open and transparent manner, involving the government, the House of Representatives (DPR), the Regional Representative Council (DPD), and public participation.

“If the public is dissatisfied and their constitutional rights are violated, laws can undergo a judicial review at the Constitutional Court. If the implementation of a law deviates, cases can be taken to court and up to the Supreme Court. That is Indonesia’s civilized democratic system. It is certainly not and will not be perfect. Our task is to continuously improve the quality of democracy with civility, not with anarchy, intimidation, and repression,” she said.

Sri Mulyani also stressed that state duties must be carried out with integrity, honesty, professionalism, and freedom from corruption. She called this a noble honor and responsibility, even though it is not easy as it concerns the future of the Indonesian nation.

She also expressed appreciation to the public, including netizens, academics, small and medium enterprise (SME) business owners, and the mass media, who continue to provide criticism, satire, and even insults as part of the process of building Indonesia.

“Let’s protect and build Indonesia together, not by destroying, burning, looting, slandering, dividing, spreading hatred, arrogance, and hurting and betraying the public’s feelings,” she stated.

At the end of her statement, Sri Mulyani apologized for any shortcomings and affirmed her commitment to continuous improvement. “We apologize, there are certainly still many shortcomings. Bismillah, we will continue to improve. May Allah SWT bless and protect Indonesia,” she concluded.

In addition to a series of protests that have taken place since August 25, 2025, there have been several looting incidents at the homes of public officials who are considered to have made controversial statements that have triggered public anger.

Under Sri Mulyani, the Ministry of Finance increased the salaries of legislative members amid the economic difficulties faced by the people. This has been one of the main triggers of the public unrest. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

