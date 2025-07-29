Several Civilians Killed and Injured in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – Multiple civilians were killed and injured early Tuesday morning following a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas in the Gaza Strip, according to WAFA correspondents citing medical sources.

Two civilians lost their lives and others sustained injuries when Israeli warplanes struck an apartment belonging to the Batash family near the Haidar roundabout in western Gaza City.

In a separate attack, eight people were confirmed dead and 11 others wounded when Israeli forces bombed a home belonging to the Abu Attaya family in the New Camp area, located north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Further south, four members of the Agha family were killed and several others injured when a tent sheltering displaced persons in the Mina area of Khan Yunis was bombed.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces continued shelling the eastern areas of Gaza City, with intensified bombardments reported in the Tuffah neighborhood.

Since the beginning of the aggression on October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have killed 59,921 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children, and injured 145,233 others, according to preliminary figures. Many victims remain trapped under the rubble or in areas inaccessible to rescue teams due to ongoing bombardments. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

