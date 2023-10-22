Select Language

Seventeen Aid Trucks Cross from Egypt into Gaza

Gaza, MINA – A second convoy of aid trucks has crossed from Egypt into the Gaza Strip, according to multiple international and Egyptian media outlets, Al Jazeera reported.

A total of 17 trucks entered Gaza on Sunday, a day after the first convoy comprising 20 trucks carried medical aid, food and water into the besieged enclave.

The UN estimates about 100 trucks per day are needed to meet the needs of Gaza.

Israeli occupation planes have continued their bombardment of the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the number of people martyred as a result of the ongoing aggression in Gaza has increased to 4,651 people and more than 14,245 people were injured. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

