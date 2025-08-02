SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Seven More Die of Starvation in Gaza, Death Toll Reaches 169

A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – Seven more Palestinians, including a child, have died from starvation and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry in the besieged territory. This brings the total number of starvation-related deaths since October 2023 to 169, with 93 children among the victims.

The Health Ministry warned that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is rapidly worsening due to the ongoing Israeli blockade, which has now lasted 18 years. The blockade severely restricts the entry of food and medical supplies, deepening the suffering of the population.

Since March 2, Israeli authorities have completely sealed all border crossings, exacerbating famine-like conditions across the enclave. Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has maintained a brutal offensive in Gaza since October 7, 2023, resulting in over 60,000 Palestinian deaths, most of whom are women and children.

The relentless bombing has devastated Gaza and heightened the risk of famine. In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its actions in the enclave.

The Health Ministry urges the international community and humanitarian organizations to intervene immediately to alleviate the crisis and deliver urgent aid. []

