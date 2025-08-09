SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Seven Civilians Killed, Dozens Injured in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)

Gaza, MINA – At least seven civilians were killed and dozens injured on Saturday as Israeli occupation forces carried out multiple airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, Wafa reported.

Medical sources at Al-Awda Hospital confirmed that five people were killed and 33 others wounded when occupation forces targeted a group of civilians north of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Two more civilians were killed and another injured after Israeli forces struck gatherings near an aid distribution point on Salah al-Din Street, south of Wadi Gaza, in the central Gaza Strip.

Local sources also reported Israeli artillery shelling in the al-Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, along with a drone strike near al-Shaheed Mosque, east of al-Bureij refugee camp. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAl-Bureij refugee camp al-Zeitoun civilian casualties humanitarian crisis Israeli airstrikes Nuseirat refugee camp Salah al-Din Street Wadi Gaza

