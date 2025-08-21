SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Russian Ambassador Denies Recruiting Indonesian Citizens into Military

sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

1 Views

Jakarta, MINA – Russia’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Sergei Tolchenov, has stated that his government has never recruited Indonesian citizens to join the Russian Armed Forces.

The statement was made in response to the case of Satria Kumbara, a former Indonesian Marine Corps soldier who became a mercenary in Russia and is now seeking help to return to Indonesia.

During a media briefing in Jakarta on Wednesday, August 20, Tolchenov clarified that Kumbara’s decision to join the Russian military was a personal choice and not the result of an official recruitment effort.

“I can confirm that the Russian Embassy in Jakarta and anywhere else does not recruit personnel for the Russian Armed Forces,” he said.

Also Read: AWG Marks 17th Anniversary, Reaffirms Support for Al-Aqsa and Palestine

The Russian Ambassador admitted that he only became aware of Kumbara’s case through media reports in Indonesia. He stated that after checking, the defense attaché at the Russian Embassy also had no information about the matter.

However, Tolchenov did confirm that foreigners can voluntarily sign a professional contract with the Russian military. He emphasized that any legal consequences that arise are the individual’s own responsibility.

“If Satria Kumbara violated Indonesian law, that is his own responsibility, because as an Indonesian citizen, he should understand what he can and cannot do,” Tolchenov asserted.

To date, the Russian Embassy has not received any request for assistance from the Indonesian government, Kumbara, or his family. Satria Kumbara, who lost his Indonesian citizenship for joining a foreign military without permission, is now trapped in a military contract and legal uncertainty. [Shibgho]

Also Read: Indonesia to Build Maternal and Child Hospital in Gaza as Long-Term Investment

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagRussian Ambassador to Indonesia

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Russian Ambassador Denies Recruiting Indonesian Citizens into Military

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Persahabatan Hospital is Symbol of Truth Relations between Indonesia and Russia

  • Friday, 16 June 2023 - 10:34 WIB
Ambassador Talk

AMBASSADOR TALKS/Russian Ambassador: Attack on Ukraine Tough Choice to Make

  • Saturday, 9 April 2022 - 11:05 WIB
Wawancara

Exclusive Interview with Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Indonesia H.E. Lyudmila Vorobieva

  • Friday, 17 July 2020 - 17:24 WIB
Europe

Russian Ambassador Shows Evidence of Religious Harmony in Tatarstan

  • Wednesday, 15 July 2020 - 18:55 WIB
Palestine

Lyudmila: Russia to Support Finding Solution of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

  • Wednesday, 15 July 2020 - 14:55 WIB
Load More
Asia

Aqsa Working Group Calls for Gaza Humanitarian Corridor from Thailand

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 21:55 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Former Palestinian Basketball Star Killed by Israeli Fire While Searching for Food

  • 15 hours ago
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 17:17 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Influencers Launch Petition Urging Diplomatic Action on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 13:21 WIB
Palestine

Israel Reviews Hamas Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 08:53 WIB
Israeli occupation forces on West Bank (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Indonesia

Israel’s New Settlement Plan Threatens to Displace 7,000 Palestinians in West Bank

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 09:33 WIB
Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Starvation and Israeli Strikes Push Gaza Deaths Toward 62,000

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 11:44 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Settlers Expand Illegal Outposts in West Bank Amid Surge in Violence

  • Sunday, 17 August 2025 - 08:12 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us