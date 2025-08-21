Russian Ambassador Denies Recruiting Indonesian Citizens into Military

Jakarta, MINA – Russia’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Sergei Tolchenov, has stated that his government has never recruited Indonesian citizens to join the Russian Armed Forces.

The statement was made in response to the case of Satria Kumbara, a former Indonesian Marine Corps soldier who became a mercenary in Russia and is now seeking help to return to Indonesia.

During a media briefing in Jakarta on Wednesday, August 20, Tolchenov clarified that Kumbara’s decision to join the Russian military was a personal choice and not the result of an official recruitment effort.

“I can confirm that the Russian Embassy in Jakarta and anywhere else does not recruit personnel for the Russian Armed Forces,” he said.

Also Read: AWG Marks 17th Anniversary, Reaffirms Support for Al-Aqsa and Palestine

The Russian Ambassador admitted that he only became aware of Kumbara’s case through media reports in Indonesia. He stated that after checking, the defense attaché at the Russian Embassy also had no information about the matter.

However, Tolchenov did confirm that foreigners can voluntarily sign a professional contract with the Russian military. He emphasized that any legal consequences that arise are the individual’s own responsibility.

“If Satria Kumbara violated Indonesian law, that is his own responsibility, because as an Indonesian citizen, he should understand what he can and cannot do,” Tolchenov asserted.

To date, the Russian Embassy has not received any request for assistance from the Indonesian government, Kumbara, or his family. Satria Kumbara, who lost his Indonesian citizenship for joining a foreign military without permission, is now trapped in a military contract and legal uncertainty. [Shibgho]

Also Read: Indonesia to Build Maternal and Child Hospital in Gaza as Long-Term Investment

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)