Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

RSF Kills State News Agency’s Director in El-Fasher, Detains Several Journalists

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

A view of streets as clashes continue between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) despite the agreement on cease fire in Khartoum, Sudan on April 30, 2023 [Ömer Erdem/Anadolu Agency]

Khartoum, MINA – The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have killed the director of the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) office in the city of El-Fasher and detained several media workers, according to Sudanese Information Minister Khalid Al-Ayesir.

In a statement on Friday, the minister stated that Taj Al-Sir Ahmed Suleiman was assassinated by the rebel militia inside his home in the Al-Daraja neighborhood of El-Fasher, along with his brother.

Al-Ayesir noted that Suleiman had remained steadfast in his professional values and principles under the most difficult circumstances until his death, after he had gone missing following the RSF’s entry into the city.

The minister also reported that several media workers were detained and transferred to RSF detention centers in Nyala city, South Darfur. He appealed to international organizations concerned with the protection of journalists to assume their responsibilities in following up on the case and ensuring the safety of media workers.

The RSF had not issued a statement on the matter at the time of the report. Last month, the RSF seized El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and was accused by local and international rights groups of committing massacres against civilians.

Since April 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been engaged in a war that has killed thousands and displaced millions, despite regional and international mediation efforts.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

About Us