Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

RSF Accused of Detaining Thousands of Civilians in El-Fasher, Blocking Evacuations

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Khartoum, MINA – The Sudan Doctors Network has accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of detaining thousands of civilians in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and preventing their evacuation amid worsening humanitarian conditions, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement on Sunday, the medical group said the paramilitary RSF “continues to detain thousands of civilians inside the city of El-Fasher and prevent them from leaving after confiscating all means of transportation used to evacuate displaced people.”

The network added that RSF fighters also forced back residents attempting to flee, including wounded individuals and malnourished civilians.

Describing the situation as “extremely dire,” the group reported an acute shortage of medicine and a severe lack of medical staff, many of whom remain detained or abducted by RSF forces.

It urged for the immediate release of civilians, the opening of safe corridors for evacuation, and permission for humanitarian organizations to bury bodies still lying on the city’s outskirts.

On October 26, the RSF seized control of El-Fasher, reportedly committing massacres against civilians, according to both local and international organizations. Analysts warn the assault could deepen the geographical partition of Sudan.

RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) admitted last week that “violations” had taken place in El-Fasher, claiming that investigation committees were being formed.

Since April 15, 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a devastating civil war between the Sudanese army and the RSF, with regional and international mediation efforts failing to end the conflict. The war has left around 20,000 people dead and over 15 million displaced as refugees or internally displaced persons, according to UN and local reports.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

