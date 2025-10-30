Qatar Calls Gaza Ceasefire Violation ‘Disappointing and Frustrating,’ Urges Calm

Doha, MINA – Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani expressed deep disappointment over a recent violation of the Gaza ceasefire, saying Doha immediately coordinated with the United States to contain the situation.

Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on Wednesday, Al-Thani said Qatar had witnessed multiple minor ceasefire violations in recent weeks, but Tuesday’s incident was particularly troubling.

“Yesterday’s event was honestly very disappointing and frustrating for us to see, and we mobilized right away after this, in full coordination with the United States,” he said, adding that Washington remains committed to the deal.

Al-Thani noted that the recent incident was believed to be “a violation by the Palestinian party,” though Hamas has denied any involvement in the attack that killed an Israeli soldier in Rafah, southern Gaza. “We don’t know yet. We didn’t have any verification if this is true or not,” he added, stressing Qatar’s focus on maintaining the ceasefire.

Qatar, along with Türkiye, Egypt, and the US, brokered the ceasefire agreement implemented on Oct. 10 and signed during a summit in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh.

His remarks came as the Gaza Health Ministry reported that Israeli attacks since Tuesday evening have killed more than 100 Palestinians, including 46 children, and injured 253 others.

Since the ceasefire took effect, at least 211 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 600 injured in repeated Israeli violations, according to ministry data.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

