Palestinian Journalist Killed by Israeli Fire While Covering Aid Seekers in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – A Palestinian journalist, Khaled al-Madhoun, was killed by Israeli forces on Saturday while reporting on civilians seeking humanitarian aid in northern Gaza’s Zikim area, Anadolu Agency reported.

Al-Madhoun, a cameraman for the official Palestine TV channel, was fatally shot during the incident, according to the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate.

The syndicate condemned the killing as part of a “systematic campaign” to silence Palestinian voices and suppress media coverage of the war. With al-Madhoun’s death, the number of journalists killed in Gaza since October 2023 has risen to 240, as reported by the Gaza government media office.

Earlier this month, an Israeli strike targeted a tent near Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital, killing six journalists, five of whom were from Al Jazeera. Journalists in Gaza continue to face relentless threats, arrests, and attacks despite international warnings.

Israel’s military aggression, which began in October 2023, has killed over 62,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and pushed Gaza to the brink of famine. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel also faces genocide charges at the International Court of Justice. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

