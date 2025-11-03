Palestinian Factions: Balfour Declaration an Unforgivable Crime

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian resistance factions declared on Sunday that the Balfour Declaration is an unforgivable crime that will never fade away.

The factions asserted that the Balfour Declaration marked the gateway to Zionist oppression, crimes, terrorism, and genocide against the Palestinian people, their land, holy sites, and national rights, Almayadeen reported.

They affirmed that the Palestinian people will continue to stand firm on their land and resist all “Zionist-American schemes” aimed at uprooting them. The factions vowed that “not a single grain of Palestinian soil” will be surrendered, regardless of the sacrifices made.

In a statement commemorating the 108th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, the factions stated that the same powers that supported the covenant continue to shield the Israeli occupation and its leaders from accountability, supplying them with weapons used to kill civilians.

Emphasizing the importance of unity, the resistance factions called national unity a strategic necessity and “the best path to liberate Palestine.”

They urged all components of the Palestinian people to work towards a genuine national partnership, stating that true unity means shared goals and joint resistance to achieve freedom and independence.

The statement further underscored that the Palestinian people will remain committed to resistance in all its forms, especially armed resistance, to confront the crimes of the Israeli occupation, asserting their unwavering right to fight until the defeat of the enemy and the end of the aggression.

The factions also called upon the Arab and Islamic peoples, as well as the free peoples of the world, to continue active pressure and mobilization in support of the Palestinian cause.

On November 2, 1917, Britain issued the Balfour Declaration through a letter from the then-Foreign Secretary, Arthur Balfour, which declared support for establishing a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine, a promise that paved the way for the establishment of “Israel” and the dispossession of the Palestinian people’s rights.

This year’s anniversary of the Balfour Declaration occurs amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza. The ceasefire agreement, which came into effect on October 10 and was mediated by US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, continues to be violated.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

