Palestine Unites Muslim Ummah

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairman of Wahdah Islamiyah, Ustaz Zaitun Rasmin, underscored that the Palestinian struggle has become one of the most powerful symbols of unity among Muslims worldwide.

He described the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the pursuit of Palestinian independence as shared moral and spiritual responsibilities that unite the global Muslim Ummah in defending justice and humanity.

Speaking at the opening of Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) at Indonesia’s House of Representatives (DPR RI) in Jakarta on Saturday, Ustaz Zaitun said the Palestinian cause transcends national and cultural boundaries, serving as a reminder of the Ummah’s collective conscience.

“Palestine unites us,” he affirmed.

Also Read: Indonesia Launches Palestine Solidarity Month 2025, Calls for Collective Humanitarian Effort to Rebuild Gaza

He explained that standing with Palestine is not merely a humanitarian act but a manifestation of faith and Islamic brotherhood (ukhuwah Islamiyah).

“When we care for Palestine, we are in fact defending the freedom and dignity of the entire Muslim community,” he said.

Ustaz Zaitun also urged Muslims to extend their compassion to other regions facing humanitarian crises, including Sudan, where ongoing violence has taken countless civilian lives.

“We must also be concerned about the tragedy in Sudan, where genocide is taking place,” he reminded.

Also Read: MUI Calls for International Military Action to End Israeli Occupation in Palestine

He emphasized that the essence of Islam calls on its followers to stand for justice wherever oppression exists.

“Muslims must be defenders of justice wherever tyranny prevails,” he stated.

The event reaffirmed that solidarity with Palestine is not only a political statement but also part of a global movement to uphold justice, protect human dignity, and strengthen compassion among nations.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Malang and Ponorogo Designated as UNESCO Creative Cities, Strengthening Indonesia’s Global Creative Economy