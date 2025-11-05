Palestine Solidarity Month: A Collective Movement for Al-Aqsa and Palestine’s Freedom

Every November, the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) renews public attention to the Palestinian struggle through a series of national events. This year’s theme, “Collective Movement to Rebuild Gaza for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and the Independence of Palestine,” calls upon Muslims and Indonesians to translate solidarity into tangible action.

Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) 2025 was officially inaugurated on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the Nusantara Building of the House of Representatives (DPR RI) in Central Jakarta. The ceremony was marked by the symbolic striking of a gong by Mardani Ali Sera, Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee (BKSP), alongside Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, Chief Advisor of AWG; M. Anshorullah, Chairman of AWG’s Presidium; and Nurhadis, Chairman of the BSP 2025 Organizing Committee. The event was attended by hundreds of guests from various institutions and communities.

In his address, Nurhadis emphasized that Palestine Solidarity Month is not merely a ceremonial event but a moral and humanitarian movement for all who uphold justice and oppose oppression.

“We have a moral duty to speak out and act for our brothers and sisters in Palestine, who have endured 76 years of occupation and oppression by Zionist Israel. BSP embodies Indonesia’s love, solidarity, and sincere commitment to the Palestinian cause,” he said.

Also Read: Hassan al-Turabi: A Controversial Thinker from Sudan

Now in its fifth year, BSP 2025 features nine flagship programs across more than 50 cities throughout Indonesia, involving tens of thousands of participants. The initiatives include:

Climbing 23 Indonesian mountains by 1,000 climbers

Raising Indonesian and Palestinian flags along the Kapuas and Mahakam Rivers

The Baitul Maqdis Festival and Palestine Expo

and The Solidarity Run and Gowes Cinta Al-Aqsa

and Charity events, public lectures, talk shows, university seminars, and the 1,000 Humanitarian Volunteers Assembly

“This struggle cannot be carried out in isolation. Just as Muslims are united by one qibla and one purpose, the mission to defend Palestine and liberate Al-Aqsa from Israeli occupation is a shared responsibility of all who believe in justice, peace, and human dignity,” Nurhadis added.

Established to coordinate Muslim efforts for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine’s independence, AWG highlights that BSP is not a routine campaign but part of an ongoing mission to strengthen global solidarity for Palestine. Its core mandates include raising public awareness about the religious obligation to defend Al-Aqsa, mobilizing financial and social support for the Palestinian cause, and empowering Palestinian communities through education and humanitarian initiatives

Since its introduction in 2021, formerly known as Palestine Solidarity Week (PSP) 2021, AWG has consistently held Al-Aqsa- and Palestine-focused programs across Indonesia, including cultural festivals, educational daurah (training), literacy competitions, photo exhibitions, cycling and walking campaigns, seminars, webinars, book discussions, and public awareness events.

Also Read: Who Exactly is the RSF Group Shaking Sudan?

Why BSP and AWG’s Role Matter

Faith and Humanity: Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first qibla of Muslims, represents the dignity of the Ummah. Defending it is not only a political or humanitarian act but a matter of faith.

Enduring Palestinian Struggle: Ongoing blockades, armed conflicts, and human rights violations demand persistent advocacy from the Muslim world and the global community.

Indonesia’s Global Responsibility: Through BSP and AWG’s initiatives, Indonesia continues to demonstrate its moral leadership and solidarity in defending Palestinian rights.

Transforming Compassion into Action: This year’s theme urges people to turn empathy into meaningful actions, through education, humanitarian aid, advocacy, and public literacy.

Palestine Solidarity Month, under the leadership of AWG, is more than an annual commemoration, it is a collective awakening of conscience.

When one hand reaches out to Gaza and one voice rises for Al-Aqsa, justice begins to move forward.

We are not mere observers; we are part of this movement.

Let us turn our faith into real action – through prayer, literacy, charity, and advocacy. The liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine is not a distant dream, but an inevitable reality.[]

Also Read: The Two-State Solution (Palestine–Israel) in Historical Perspective

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)