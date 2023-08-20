Palestine Rejects Israeli Plan to Legalize 155 Settlement Outposts in West Bank

Ramallah, MINA – Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the racist plans of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to legalize 155 illegal Jewish settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Abu Rudeineh emphasized that all forms of settlement activity are illegal according to international legitimacy resolutions.

“Attempts by the Israeli occupation authorities and their extremist ministers to give legitimacy to any settlement built on the land of the State of Palestine will not succeed. UN Security Council Resolution 2334 affirms that all settlements are illegal and violate international law, including those in East Jerusalem, ” he said as quoted from Wafa on Sunday.

Abu Rudeineh underlined the responsibility of the United States government to stop such dangerous decisions and urged concrete actions against the aggression, crime and collective punishment imposed by the Israeli authorities on the Palestinian people, which amount to apartheid.

“This Israeli action, which is aimed at fighting against the Palestinian people, their land, and their holy sites, while providing protection for settler terrorism, is pushing the region into a cycle of violence and escalation,” the president’s spokesman said.

He highlighted the Palestinian people’s steadfastness and commitment to their land and national principles, stressing that all attempts to undermine their cause and steal their land will fail.

“Acts of annexation and expansion undertaken by successive Israeli governments will never lead to peace and stability. Otherwise, it would lead to serious consequences. Returning to the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem at its core, is the key to achieving security, peace and stability,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’ra News Agency (MINA)