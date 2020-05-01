Palestine Calls International Community Thwarting Israel’s to Annex West Bank

Ramallah, MINA – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Palestine Riyad al-Malki calls on the international community to thwarting Israeli plans to annex the West Bank.

“If the annexation plan is implemented, the possibility of an independent, sovereign, viable and geographically contiguous Palestinian state will be undermined,” al-Malki said as quoted by WAFA.

He made the remarks during an extraordinary Arab League emergency session at the level of Arab foreign ministers that was held through video conference on Thursday to discuss Israel’s plan to annex parts of the West Bank.

Recently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, announced an agreement to form a unity government, and said cabinet discussions would begin on July 1 about annexation in the West Bank and Jordan Valley.

He stressed that there is not much time left, expressing hope the international community will move and pressure the occupying power and prevent it from taking the annexation step.

“The Israeli move, if completed, would end the vision of the two-state solution, and would put the al-Aqsa Mosque under Israeli control, before it is fully demolished to construct the alleged temple,” Maliki said.

He added that this step, if taken, will turn the conflict from a political to an endless religious conflict, stressing that the Palestinian people will not accept anything less than a state on the lands occupied in 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“If this step is taken, our region will never enjoy stability, security and peace. Our duty is to prevent it,” he said.

He expressed hope that the International Quartet would seize this opportunity to provide the appropriate climate for the return of direct negotiations under international supervision to reach a comprehensive and just peace that should be based on the international law and international legitimacy decisions on the basis of a two-state solution that will lead to an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the territories occupied in 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (T/R6/P2

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)