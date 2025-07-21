SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Over One Million Children in Gaza at Risk of Mass Death

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

A Palestinian baby in Gaza suffers from malnutrition. (Photo: Quds News)

Gaza, MINA – The Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza has warned that more than one million children in Gaza are at risk of mass death, following over 140 days of a full blockade imposed by Israel.

In a statement released on Sunday, the GMO accused the Israeli occupation of deliberately enforcing a starvation policy targeting the 2.4 million Palestinians in Gaza as part of a broader campaign of genocide, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

The GMO emphasized that Israel has blocked the entry of humanitarian aid, baby formula, fuel, and other essential supplies, tightening its siege on the population.

Gaza is on the brink of an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, marked by ongoing mass killings and widespread hunger affecting over 2.4 million people, including 1.1 million children,” the statement read.

Also Read: Netanyahu Seeks to Prolong the War Until Elections: Former Minister

The GMO further condemned the international community for “watching a systematic massacre unfold in Gaza through starvation and annihilation” while failing to take meaningful action. It described the crisis as one of the largest mass killings of the modern era.

On Saturday night, the Gaza Health Ministry reported a record number of Palestinians arriving at hospitals in a state of extreme exhaustion due to hunger and lack of access to care.

In a separate statement, the ministry warned that famine in Gaza has reached life-threatening levels for more than two million people under Israel’s continued blockade.

It also accused the Israeli forces of weaponizing hunger in their ongoing genocidal campaign, now entering its 21st month.

Also Read: Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide at Training Base, Adding to Military Deaths Linked to Gaza War

“More than 2.4 million Palestinians, including 1.1 million children, are facing the risk of death due to starvation and severe shortages of essential supplies,” the Health Ministry stated.

The ministry added that 60,000 infants are without access to baby formula, while 60,000 pregnant women suffer from acute malnutrition. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Another Child Dies of Hunger in Gaza as Aid Blockade Deepens Crisis

Tagbaby formula blockade children Famine Gaza genocide Government Media Office Health Ministry humanitarian crisis international response Israel Malnutrition Mi’raj News Palestine Starvation

