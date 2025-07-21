Over 87% of Gaza Under Israeli Displacement or Militarized Orders: UN

New York, MINA – The United Nations has revealed that more than 87% of the Gaza Strip is now designated as militarized zones, under Israeli displacement orders, or both, severely restricting the living space for over 2 million Palestinians, Middle East Monitor reported.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated in a press briefing that “87.7% of Gaza is now under displacement orders or within displacement zones,” forcing civilians into highly fragmented areas with limited access to essential services.

The humanitarian situation is described as “dire,” with over 1.3 million people lacking shelter and basic household items. Dujarric cited ongoing harsh weather conditions, overcrowding, and the deteriorating quality of makeshift shelters as contributing to the crisis.

Fuel shortages remain critical, with only small quantities recently allowed into the enclave, insufficient to meet even basic needs. “The UN is prioritizing the little fuel available for the most critical operations,” Dujarric added.

Alarmingly, there are increasing reports of malnutrition and starvation. “More than a dozen people, including children, have reportedly died from hunger in just the last 24 hours,” said Dujarric, highlighting the collapse of humanitarian conditions.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 86 people, including 76 children, have died from hunger and dehydration since October 2023. The government media office in Gaza warned that the population is “on the brink of mass death” amid a blockade that has lasted over 140 days.

Since the Israeli aggression in October 2023, nearly 59,000 Palestinianmostly women and children have been killed, according to Gaza health authorities. The Israeli offensive has left the territory devastated, its healthcare system near collapse, and famine conditions worsening. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

