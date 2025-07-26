Over 100 British MPs Urge Immediate Recognition of Palestine

London, MINA – More than 100 British parliaments have signed a new letter addressed to Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, urging the government to officially recognize the State of Palestine.

The letter is the latest in a series of parliamentary actions throughout July, Quds Press reported Friday.

On July 17, over 80 lawmakers called on the UK government to take strong measures against Israel, including imposing sanctions, halting arms exports, freezing assets, and introducing travel bans on Israeli officials over violations against Palestinian civilians.

Earlier, on July 12, around 60 Labour MPs sent a letter to Foreign Secretary David Lammy, pressing for immediate recognition of a Palestinian state.

Also Read: Israeli Ben-Gvir Denies Hunger in Gaza, Defends Blockade Policy

Lawmakers warned that the situation in Gaza, particularly in Rafah, amounts to ethnic cleansing, citing Israel’s plans for forced displacement of residents.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Despite Restrictions