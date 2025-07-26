SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Over 100 British MPs Urge Immediate Recognition of Palestine

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

4 Views ㅤ

London, MINA – More than 100 British parliaments have signed a new letter addressed to Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, urging the government to officially recognize the State of Palestine.

The letter is the latest in a series of parliamentary actions throughout July, Quds Press reported Friday.

On July 17, over 80 lawmakers called on the UK government to take strong measures against Israel, including imposing sanctions, halting arms exports, freezing assets, and introducing travel bans on Israeli officials over violations against Palestinian civilians.

Earlier, on July 12, around 60 Labour MPs sent a letter to Foreign Secretary David Lammy, pressing for immediate recognition of a Palestinian state.

Lawmakers warned that the situation in Gaza, particularly in Rafah, amounts to ethnic cleansing, citing Israel’s plans for forced displacement of residents.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

