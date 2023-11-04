OIC: Ambulance Bombing in Gaza is a War Crime

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Israeli occupation military’s bombing of an ambulance at the gate of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Anadolu Agency reported.

At least 13 Palestinians were martyred and 26 others were injured on Friday, in an Israeli bombing that targeted an ambulance in front of Al-Shifa Hospital. Most of the victims were staff, women and children.

“This constitutes a war crime and a crime against humanity, calling for accountability and punishment under international criminal law,” the OIC said in a statement.

The organization also warned of the danger of hospitals collapsing due to direct hits, power outages and depletion of medicines, as well as fuel needed to operate power generators.

The OIC renews its call to the international community to immediately intervene in military aggression and provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

The statement also stressed the importance of ensuring the arrival of medical, relief and humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip.

The conflict in Gaza began on October 7, 2023 when the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a surprise attack that included a series of rocket launches and Israeli infiltration by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the attack was retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increasing violence carried out by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli occupation military then launched indiscriminate bombings in the Gaza Strip, including targeting hospitals or other health facilities.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza, Friday announced that the number of victims of the Israeli occupation military bombing in the Gaza Strip had increased to 9,155 martyrs and 24,000 people were injured. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)