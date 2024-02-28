None of UN Aid Trucks Reaches Northern Gaza since Jan. 23

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations (UN) on Tuesday pointed to the dire Humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, saying none of the humanitarian aid truck convoys had reached into the northern Gaza since Januari 23, 2023.

“As you heard yesterday from the commissioner general (Philippe Lazzarini), there’s been a sharp decrease into the amount of aid delivery to the Gaza Strip,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-Gener Antonio Guterres in a press briefing, Anadolu Agency reports.

Dujarric stressed the need for more entry points and safety routes into Gaza. She said UNRWA has food supplies at the border with Gaza that would be able to provide for up to 2,2 million people across the Gaza Strip.

“Nearly 1,000 trucks carrying 15,00 tons metric of food are on Egypt ready to move,” he added.

Israeli occupation aggresion in the Gaza Strip has caused nearly 30,000 Palestinians martyrs since Oct. 7 and mass destruction in the enclave region.

Israeli offensive also pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement in the mids of the shortages of food, clean water, medicine and 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

South Africa sued Israel at the International Court of Justice, accusing it of violating the Genocide Convention. An interim decree orders Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and do something to ensure humanitarian aid is provided to civilians in Gaza (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)