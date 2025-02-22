Netanyahu Threatens Hamas, Claims Failing to Return Shiri Bibas’ Remains

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stern warning to Hamas in Gaza, declaring that Israel will hold the group accountable for failing to return the remains of hostage Shiri Bibas as agreed.

“We will act decisively to bring Shiri home, along with all our hostages—both the living and the deceased—and ensure that Hamas pays the full price for this brutal and egregious violation of the agreement,” Netanyahu stated in a video address on Friday, as reported by TRT World.

His remarks came after Israeli authorities claimed that one of the four bodies handed over by Hamas on Thursday (Feb 20) belonged to an unidentified woman and not to Shiri Bibas. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

