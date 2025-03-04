Nearly Half of the Schools in Manila Close Due to Extreme Heat

Manila, MINA – Nearly half of the schools in Manila were closed on Monday due to high temperatures marking the start of the dry season in the Philippines.

The national meteorological agency warned that the heat index, a combination of air temperature and humidity, would reach dangerous levels in Manila and two other regions. “Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely at these levels,” the warning stated, as reported by Channel News Asia.

Residents in the affected areas were advised to avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight to prevent health risks.

Last year, a heatwave in April-May led to the suspension of in-person classes almost daily, impacting millions of students. On April 27, 2024, temperatures in Manila recorded a historic high of 38.8°C (101.8°F).[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)