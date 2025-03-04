SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Nearly Half of the Schools in Manila Close Due to Extreme Heat

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views

Photo: Ilustration

Manila, MINA – Nearly half of the schools in Manila were closed on Monday due to high temperatures marking the start of the dry season in the Philippines.  

The national meteorological agency warned that the heat index, a combination of air temperature and humidity, would reach dangerous levels in Manila and two other regions. “Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely at these levels,” the warning stated, as reported by Channel News Asia. 

Residents in the affected areas were advised to avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight to prevent health risks. 

Last year, a heatwave in April-May led to the suspension of in-person classes almost daily, impacting millions of students. On April 27, 2024, temperatures in Manila recorded a historic high of 38.8°C (101.8°F).[]  

Also Read: Rohingya Refugees Could Face Famine amid Dramatic Aid Cuts: UNHCR

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagClimateChange ClimateImpact DrySeason EducationDisruption HeatCramps HeatExhaustion HeatHealthRisks HeatIndex heatwave ManilaSchools ManilaTemperature PhilippinesWeather SchoolClosures SoutheastAsiaHeat WeatherWarning





News Channel

