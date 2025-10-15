SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Ministry of Religious Affairs Responds to Narrative on Islamic Boarding Schools Aired by Trans 7

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 20 hours ago

20 hours ago

15 Views ㅤ

Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar (Photo: Kemenag)

Jakarta, MINA– Minister of Religious Affairs Prof. Dr. Nasaruddin Umar, MA, has responded to Trans 7’s “Xpose Uncensored” program, which aired on Monday.

Reacting to the broadcast, Minister Nasaruddin expressed surprise and concern. “I feel deeply saddened to see Islamic boarding schools, which have long upheld sincerity and independence, being portrayed in such a distorted and disrespectful manner,” said the minister at the Sasana Manggala Praja courtyard on Wednesday.

The program contained what was perceived as a provocative narrative about life in Islamic boarding schools. One of the controversial remarks aired was, Even to drink milk, the students must squat—this is life in the boarding school.”

For centuries, Islamic boarding schools (pondok pesantren) have played a vital role in fostering a civilized Indonesian society—an enduring source of national pride.

The episode of “Xpose Uncensored” drew criticism from various groups, particularly from students and alumni of Islamic boarding schools. Many considered the content to be offensive toward kiai (Islamic clerics) and the pesantren education system.

Oleh Soleh, a member of Commission I of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) from the National Awakening Party (PKB) faction, strongly criticized the broadcast, urging the Indonesian Broadcasting Commission (KPI) to take immediate action to halt the program.

“Such a program is highly inappropriate for public broadcast. It has insulted religious symbols, especially the kiai and the pesantren, which have long served as the moral guardians of the nation,” Oleh Soleh said on Tuesday.

Minister Nasaruddin Umar expressed hope that such incidents would not happen again in the future. He also called on all parties involved to forgive one another and move forward in harmony.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

