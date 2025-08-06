SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Ministry of Religious Affairs, BAZNAS Boost Education Equality with MLB 2025 Program

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – The National Amil Zakat Agency (BAZNAS) and Minister of Religious Affairs Nasaruddin Umar launched the Madrasah Layak Belajar (MLB) 2025 program to promote equitable access to quality education in Indonesia.

The program targets 1,000 madrasahs nationwide, each receiving Rp 25 million to renovate classrooms and/or libraries. Registration runs from August 5–17, 2025, via https://bazn.as/DaftarMLB25.

“This program is crucial because madrasahs are the direct beneficiaries,” said Minister Nasaruddin in Jakarta, Tuesday. “On behalf of all recipients, I extend my deepest gratitude to BAZNAS.”

He stressed that madrasah students are among the most deserving zakat recipients and highlighted persistent inequality between madrasahs and formal schools, with many madrasahs operating under limited resources.

BAZNAS Chair Noor added that the program reflects the agency’s commitment to supporting underprivileged private madrasahs. “Last year, the number of beneficiaries was also 1,000 with the same amount of assistance,” he said, noting an additional case of a recently fire-damaged madrasah being included. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

