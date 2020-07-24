Minister Retno: Israel’s Annexation Plan Fails Due to International Community Pressure

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the postponement of Israel’s annexation plan for the Palestinian territories did not happen by itself, but it was due to the pressure of the international community.

“It did not happen on its own, but because of the insistence of the international community who expressed the rejection of the Israeli annexation plan,” Foreign Minister Retno said in a media press briefing on Thursday.

It was conveyed by the Foreign Minister during talks with the Jordanian Foreign Minister via telephone on Monday in order to discuss the postponement of the planned Israeli annexation of the Palestinian territories (West Bank and Jordan Valley).

The Indonesian Foreign Minister then also invited Jordan to strengthen its international commitment to reject the Israeli annexation plan explicitly.

On the occasion, the Jordanian Foreign Minister also expressed his appreciation for Indonesia’s support which is always present for Palestine.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initially planned to start the annexation project on July 1, but it was postponed.

Israel even has a name for the settlement that will later be built on the annexed land.

The Indonesian government has strongly criticized Israel’s planned annexation of the Palestinian territories.

The Indonesian Parliament has also initiated the formulation of joint statements of parliaments from various countries to reject Israel’s West Bank annexation plan. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)