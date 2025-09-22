SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

MER-C Visits Rempang Island, Prepares Follow-Up Health Program

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

The MER-C team met with the indigenous people of Rempang to understand the social and health conditions of the community post-conflict. (Photo: MER-C)

Batam, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) Indonesia conducted a visit to Rempang Island, Batam, from September 12 to 14, 2025.

Based on its findings during the visit, MER-C will formulate a follow-up program to address the urgent needs of the local community and explore the potential for developing health programs to support the well-being of the area’s residents. This was reported on MER-C’s website on Sunday.

Dr. Hadiki Habib, Chairperson of the MER-C Presidium, stated that community assistance must be participatory so that the interests of both the community and the government can be addressed together.

MER-C will continue to prioritize a participatory approach with the people on Rempang Island because the situation is still fragile, especially psychologically. We will also continue to coordinate with local health sectors, particularly the community health centers,” said Dr. Hadiki.

Also Read: Indonesia Faces Floods, Extreme Weather, and Geological Disasters Amid Seasonal Transition

He added that during the conflict on September 7, 2023, the community was not only physically affected but also suffered psychological trauma. To address this, MER-C has been providing assistance in public health on Rempang Island.

When the conflict erupted due to the planned development of the Rempang Eco City project, MER-C immediately dispatched a medical team to provide health services to the affected residents.

During this follow-up visit, the MER-C team interacted directly with the indigenous people of Rempang, conducted interviews with residents, held dialogues with local leaders, and observed the environment to understand the social and health conditions of the community in the aftermath of the conflict.

The team also documented the potential support required and distributed food aid as a short-term effort. []

Also Read: Indonesian Minister: Islamic Tradition of Giving Could Lift 2 Million Out of Extreme Poverty

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

