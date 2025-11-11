MER-C Volunteer Dr. Anthon Performs Oral Surgery at Gaza’s Baptist Hospital

Gaza, MINA – Dr. Anthon Vermana Ritonga, a volunteer with the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) and a member of the 10th MER-C Emergency Medical Team (EMT), performed two oral surgery procedures at the Al Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on Wednesday.

“We are currently treating an oral surgery patient diagnosed with a ranula. The patient is a 12-year-old child who underwent a sublingual excision procedure,” Dr. Anthon said in a statement received by MINA on Monday.

This surgery was the second case he handled that day. Earlier, the medical team also completed an oral surgery procedure involving plate removal, which is the removal of a metal plate following a bone or jaw operation.

Dr. Anthon successfully entered the Gaza Strip on October 21 along with a World Health Organization (WHO) convoy. Two other MER-C EMT volunteers, Dr. Nico Gandha and nurse Nadia Rosi, followed on October 24. They began working at Al Ahli Hospital on October 26.

The presence of the MER-C medical team in this conflict area is part of the effort to help strengthen healthcare services amid the unrelenting humanitarian crisis. Repeated attacks by the Israeli occupation have further restricted health facilities and medical personnel in Gaza due to extensive damage to facilities, a non-stop stream of patients resulting from the genocide, diminishing supplies of medicines and medical materials, and a fuel shortage caused by strict limitations imposed by the occupation authorities.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

