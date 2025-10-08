SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

MER-C: Indonesia Must Firmly Reject Presence of Israeli Athletes

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Chairman of the MER-C Advisory Board Sarbini Abdul Murad. (Photo: MER-C)

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), Dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad, stressed that Indonesia must take a firm stance in rejecting the presence of Israeli athletes at the 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. The event is scheduled to take place from October 19 to 25 at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

According to Dr. Ben, as Dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad is known, this rejection is a form of Indonesia’s solidarity with the prolonged suffering of the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip, who continue to face genocide and a protracted blockade by Israel.

“This is a test for Indonesia to show consistency and concrete support for the Palestinian struggle. The presence of Israeli athletes in an international event on our soil clearly contradicts the spirit of solidarity that we have always upheld,” he asserted in a written statement received by MINA in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Indonesia was chosen to host the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2025, an Olympic qualifying event that will feature gymnasts from various countries, including the Israeli contingent.

Also Read: Indonesia Warns Public Against “Queue-Free Hajj” Scams

Sarbini believes that Indonesia’s firm rejection of Israel aligns with the country’s constitutional mandate and its free and active foreign policy. Furthermore, he argues it will strengthen Indonesia’s position on the world stage as a nation consistently defending Palestinian independence.

The issue of Israeli participation in international sporting events in Indonesia has previously sparked controversy, such as during the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023, where the rejection of the Israeli team ultimately led to the cancellation of Indonesia’s hosting status.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Two Years of Genocide in Gaza: Mass Protest Held Outside US Embassy, Jakarta

TagMER-C

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

MER-C: Indonesia Must Firmly Reject Presence of Israeli Athletes

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

MER-C Visits Rempang Island, Prepares Follow-Up Health Program

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 10:30 WIB
Indonesia

MER-C Ready to Send Medical Team to Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 22:57 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Distributes Food Aid Packages for Staff at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 15:30 WIB
Indonesia

MER-C Deploys Ninth Emergency Medical Team to Gaza

  • Tuesday, 29 July 2025 - 23:58 WIB
The MER-C EMT team carries out operations to assist genocide victims at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Indonesia

MER-C Expects Support from the Indonesian Government for the Sustainability of Medical Services in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 16:44 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Death Toll from Al Khoziny Boarding School Collapse Rises to 63, Including Six Body Parts

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 14:00 WIB
Asia

Over 1,200 Families Displaced by Floods in Khartoum, Sudan

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 17:45 WIB
Palestine

Three Israeli Reserve Soldiers Injured in Khan Younis Explosion

  • 20 hours ago
Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Seeks ‘Real Guarantees’ to End Gaza War Under Trump Ceasefire Plan

  • 8 hours ago
America

US Approves $240 Million in Aid to Lebanon to Disarm Hezbollah

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Efforts to Address Cs-137 Contamination in Shrimp Exports to the US

  • Friday, 3 October 2025 - 18:00 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Agrees with Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Plan ‘In Principle’

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 08:03 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Consulate in Hong Kong Urges Citizens to Be Wary of Typhoon Matmo

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 09:10 WIB
Indonesia

Maximizing MICE Industry Potential: Ministry of Tourism to Host SEABEF and WITF 2025

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 12:30 WIB
Boats of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

New Freedom Flotilla Approaches Gaza to Deliver Aid and Challenge Blockade

  • 19 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us