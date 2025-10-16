Current Condition of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza After Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – Local volunteers from the Emergency Medical Committee (MER-C) on Thursday reported the latest conditions in Gaza, particularly around the Indonesian Hospital, which remains under the watch of Israeli occupying forces.

Following the official ceasefire declared on Friday, MER-C local volunteers who also reside in Northern Gaza visited the Indonesian Hospital, which had previously been forced to halt operations due to Israeli attacks and forced evacuations.

According to the volunteers, despite the ceasefire announcement, Israeli forces still occupy the area around the hospital complex, especially the rear section.

“I could only enter the Joserizal Journalist Guesthouse from the south because of Israeli tanks and ongoing gunfire,” said one of the volunteers.

The condition of the guesthouse was described as severe, with large holes in the walls and belongings scattered around.

After the ceasefire, displaced Gaza residents have begun returning to their homes, either on foot or using trucks, via Salah Al-Din Road. Several aid trucks have also reportedly started to enter the area. []

