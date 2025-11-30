MER-C Medan Deploys Medical Team to Support Flood Victims in Sumatra

Medan, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) Medan has deployed a medical team to assist victims of severe floods and landslides that have struck Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra.

In a statement, MER-C said a six-member team of doctors and nurses began assessments on Friday in the villages of Payageli and Sei Mencirim, where they also distributed food aid to affected residents.

On Saturday, the team set up medical service posts in both locations and delivered additional assistance, including food supplies and diapers for children.

Large areas across the three provinces remain inundated, with access to several communities still limited. Residents continue to require medical support, basic needs assistance, and post-disaster recovery aid.

According to Lt. Gen. Suharyanto, head of Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the disaster has caused 116 deaths and 42 people remain missing in North Sumatra as of Saturday.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

