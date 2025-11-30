SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

MER-C Medan Deploys Medical Team to Support Flood Victims in Sumatra

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

11 Views

Medan, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) Medan has deployed a medical team to assist victims of severe floods and landslides that have struck Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra.

In a statement, MER-C said a six-member team of doctors and nurses began assessments on Friday in the villages of Payageli and Sei Mencirim, where they also distributed food aid to affected residents.

On Saturday, the team set up medical service posts in both locations and delivered additional assistance, including food supplies and diapers for children.

Large areas across the three provinces remain inundated, with access to several communities still limited. Residents continue to require medical support, basic needs assistance, and post-disaster recovery aid.

Also Read: UAR Deploys 14 Volunteers to Aceh for Search, Rescue and Humanitarian Response

According to Lt. Gen. Suharyanto, head of Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the disaster has caused 116 deaths and 42 people remain missing in North Sumatra as of Saturday.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: BNPB Deploys Aircraft to Deliver Emergency Aid to Flood-Hit Areas in Aceh

TagAceh floods Floods in Sumatera Indonesia flood casualties Medan Floods MER-C emergency response MER-C Medan North Sumatra landslides Sumatera Landslide Sumatra floods 2025 West Sumatra disaster

