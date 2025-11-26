SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Floods Spread in North Aceh, Eight Districts Submerged

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

Aceh, MINA – Flooding that has struck North Aceh since Wednesday has continued to expand, submerging eight districts. Hundreds of hectares of rice fields, fish ponds, government offices, and various public facilities are now underwater.

The eight affected districts are Seunuddon, Tanah Jambo Aye, Baktya Barat, Langkahan, Samudera, Syamtalira Aron, Lapang, and Muara Batu.

The North Aceh Regency Government has declared a 54-day flood emergency status, effective from 23 November 2025 to 15 January 2026.

The Aceh Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) reported that 4,147 residents from 2,551 households have been affected. Meanwhile, the number of displaced people has reached 1,754 individuals from 589 households.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAceh disaster 2025 Aceh floods BPBD Aceh flood emergency status Aceh North Aceh flooding

Floods Spread in North Aceh, Eight Districts Submerged

Floods Spread in North Aceh, Eight Districts Submerged

