Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Media Freedom Coalition Urges Israel to Grant Unfettered Access to Journalists in Gaza

sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Palestinian journalists Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qraiqea were killed in an Israeli bombardment in Gaza. (Photo: via social media)
London, MINA – The Media Freedom Coalition, a body comprising 26 nations, has issued a forceful joint statement demanding immediate and unhindered access for independent foreign journalists to Gaza.

The statement, released in light of the “unfolding humanitarian catastrophe,” highlights the critical role of the press in reporting on the realities of the conflict.

The coalition, which includes member states such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan, expressed deep concern over the “extremely high number” of journalist fatalities, arrests, and detentions in the region.

The statement emphasizes that all attempts to restrict press freedom are opposed and that deliberate targeting of journalists is a violation of international humanitarian law.

The coalition is urging Israeli authorities and other parties to the conflict to ensure the safety and freedom of movement for both local and foreign media workers operating in Gaza, Israel, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

The call for action is rooted in the belief that journalists are essential for providing accurate information during a time of war. The coalition also demanded that all attacks against media workers be investigated and prosecuted.

In addition to addressing press freedom, the statement reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the region. The group concludes by advocating for a path toward a long-term two-state solution to secure peace. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

About Us