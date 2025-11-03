M6.3 Earthquake in Afghanistan Kills 19 People

Afghanistan, MINA – At least 19 people were killed and hundreds of others wounded after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan on Monday, officials said.

Dr. Sharafat Zaman, spokesman for the Health Ministry, said most of the casualties were reported in Samangan province.

The provincial capital of Balkh, Mazar-e-Sharif, also reported casualties as well as property damage, as Anadolu reported.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) stated that the M6.3 earthquake occurred early Monday morning, around 1:00 AM (local time), with an epicenter 45 kilometers east-southeast of the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in central Afghanistan.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) had estimated that the quake would have a significant impact on the casualty count.[]

