Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Jerusalem Locked Down Following Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Protest Against Military Conscription

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Israeli forces intervene against Haredim gathered to protest military conscription, in Bnei Brak, Israel on December 24, 2024. [Photo: Anadolu Agency]

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli police forces imposed a full lockdown on occupied Jerusalem and its main entrances early on Thursday, following a mass protest against military conscription staged by extremist settlers.

The Israeli occupation closed major roads leading into the city and established several military checkpoints in and around Jerusalem, which significantly disrupted the movement of Palestinians and prevented residents from reaching their workplaces and holy sites, Palinfo reported.

These measures were implemented after settler organizations announced plans to hold a “million-person” protest in Jerusalem, opposing a new bill on the conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews into the Israeli army.

Since the early morning, Jerusalem has been under tight security, with a massive deployment of Israeli forces in the Old City and near the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Palestinians expressed concerns that the settler march could lead to attacks on residents and vandalism of their property.[]

