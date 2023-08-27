Jakarta Spray Water Using 20 Fire Trucks to Reduce Air Pollution

Jakarta, MINA – The Provincial Government of Jakarta deployed at least 20 fire trucks to spray in a number of protocol sections of the Capital City in order to reduce air pollution.

Watering is carried out twice a day, namely in the morning at 10.00 WIB and in the afternoon at 14.00 WIB.

As for a number of roads that will be sprayed in Jakarta, including Cawang (East Jakarta), Blok M (South Jakarta), Horse Statue (Central Jakarta) and Slipi (West Jakarta).

Acting Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono estimates that spraying a number of main roads in the Capital City on a regular basis can reduce air pollution.

“Earlier I asked for a discussion with the Minister of Environment and Forestry, he said if the roads were watered it would make it easier to reduce PM 2.5,” said Heru.

Heru said that the regional government (Pemda) and the Minister of Environment and Forestry (LHK) Siti Nurbaya were still observing and evaluating the results.

“I’m waiting for the results and the Minister’s opinion. If it’s positive, we’ll continue. If there’s a negative, we’ll stop it,” said Heru. (T/RE1/P2)

