Reduce Air Pollution, Vehicles Not Passing Emission Tests Ticketed

Jakarta, MINA – To reduce the concentration of air pollution in Jakarta. The government will conduct a trial ticket for vehicles that do not pass the emissions test.

This policy will begin to apply sanctions effectively starting September 1, 2023. The implementation of these sanctions is to deal with air pollution in Jakarta which has not improved, according to a statement received by MINA.

Previously, the Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya Bakar said that the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, after discussing with the BMKG, made weather modifications on August 22, 21, 22, 28, then September 2, 5, and so on.

Siti said her party also cooperated with related agencies to carry out surveillance on companies suspected of contributing to pollution in Jabodetabek.

Previously, she explained that the air quality in the Jabodetabek area was very bad. This was stated by Siti after a limited meeting on “Improving Air Quality in the Jabodetabek Area at the Merdeka Palace, Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta on Monday.

“There are several factors, including long dry spells, then pollutant concentrations, then there are emissions from transportation including from industrial manufacturing,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)