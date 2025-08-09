Israeli Strikes Kill 14 Palestinians in Gaza, Including Civilians Waiting for Aid

Gaza, MINA – At least 14 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Friday, including three civilians waiting for humanitarian aid and a married couple, according to medical sources.

The fatalities included three killed by Israeli gunfire while awaiting aid in central Gaza, a husband and wife killed in an airstrike near Bani Suheila, eastern Khan Younis, one civilian killed in an airstrike at Gaza City’s Sanafour junction and five members of an aid security team killed by drone strike near Kisufim crossing.

Other strikes in Shejaiya neighborhood and eastern Khan Younis claimed additional lives. The attacks come as Gaza’s death toll surpasses 61,200 since October 2023, with the UN warning of catastrophic humanitarian conditions.

Israel faces ongoing genocide allegations at the International Court of Justice, while the ICC has issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant over alleged war crimes. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)