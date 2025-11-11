Israeli Prosecution to Confiscate 50 Ships Involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla

Haifa, MINA – The Israeli Prosecution has filed an extraordinary motion with the Haifa Maritime Court requesting the permanent confiscation of 50 foreign vessels that participated in the Global Sumud Flotilla, which sought to break the ongoing Israeli naval blockade of Gaza.

In its memo, the Prosecution claimed that some of the ships are owned or financed by entities linked to Hamas, and the state is therefore utilizing provisions of international law that permit the seizure of vessels involved in attempts to breach a naval blockade, Palinfo reported.

The Prosecution requested that the court issue an order authorizing the seizure of these ships.

The document described the actions of the Global Sumud Flotilla as unprecedented in both scale and operational coordination, noting that its coordinated movement pattern resembled that of a naval squadron and posed a challenge to the Israeli navy.

Also Read: MER-C Volunteer Dr. Anthon Performs Oral Surgery at Gaza’s Baptist Hospital

The prosecutor also claimed that the humanitarian aid aboard the ships was minimal —less than 5 tons, far below the capacity of a single truck —and alleged that the organizers’ primary goal was to garner media attention rather than provide meaningful assistance. The prosecutor also noted indications that new sailing efforts are being organized.

The motion, according to the prosecution, is not only intended to maintain “maritime security and the rule of law,” but also to serve as a deterrent against what Israel describes as “coordinated attempts to undermine its sovereignty and maritime safety.”

In early October, Israeli naval and commando forces intercepted more than 40 ships participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla heading for Gaza, assaulting the participants before transferring hundreds of them to Ashdod Port.

Israeli sources said the fleet participants then underwent a “voluntary deportation procedure” or forced deportation under court order.

Also Read: Israeli Restrictions Still Blocking Aid to Gaza One Month Into Ceasefire

Meanwhile, the organizing committee said that Israeli naval forces brutally intercepted the humanitarian vessels using water cannons and foul-smelling water, before cutting off communications and detaining hundreds of volunteers from 47 countries who were on board military ships. They described the attack as an act of maritime piracy and a blatant violation of international law.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Knesset Passes First Reading of Bill Allowing Execution of Palestinian Prisoners