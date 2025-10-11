Freedom Flotilla Activists Arrives in Istanbul After Release from Israeli Detention

Istanbul, MINA — A Turkish Airlines flight carrying pro-Palestinian activists detained by Israel following an attack on the Freedom Flotilla landed at Istanbul Airport on Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The flight departed from Jordan on a special mission to evacuate the activists, who were detained after Israeli naval forces intercepted the Gaza-bound Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla last week.

A total of 94 activists were on board, including 18 Turkish nationals and 76 foreign citizens. They were warmly received at the airport by relatives, officials, and a large crowd of supporters.

On the runway, the activists were welcomed with flowers by Hasan Turan, head of the Türkiye-Palestine Interparliamentary Friendship Group; Abdullah Ozdemir, AK Party Istanbul deputy and head of the AK Party Istanbul branch; along with Turkish Airlines officials.

Also Read: British Activist Describes Abuse in Israeli Detention After Gaza Aid Flotilla Attack

Following the reception, the activists were transported by bus to the airport’s exit area.

Last week, Israeli naval forces attacked and seized over 40 boats belonging to the Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla en route to Gaza, detaining more than 450 activists on board. Most detainees have since been deported, while many described harrowing experiences of abuse during their captivity in Israel.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Brazilian Activist Vows Gaza Aid Flotilla Will Continue Despite Ceasefire