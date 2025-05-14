SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 51 More Palestinians in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces killed 51 Palestinians in fresh attacks on the Gaza Strip, including women and children, according to a report by the Palestinian news agency WAFA on Wednesday.

The attacks reportedly targeted residential homes across both southern and northern Gaza throughout the night.

These latest casualties add to the devastating toll of Israel’s military campaign, which has killed nearly 52,900 Palestinians since October 2023. The majority of those killed have been women and children.

In response to the widespread destruction and civilian deaths, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants in November against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Also Read: Netanyahu Refuses to End War in Gaza

They are accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the war on Gaza.

Israel is also currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which continues to examine the legality and consequences of its prolonged assault on the besieged enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza European Hospital Bombed, Second Israeli Hospital Strike Within 24 Hours

TagGaza Gaza Strip genocide case ICC ICJ Israeli forces Israeli military. Netanyahu Palestinian Casualties wafa war crimes women and children Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 51 More Palestinians in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Netanyahu Refuses to End War in Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Gaza European Hospital Bombed, Second Israeli Hospital Strike Within 24 Hours (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Gaza European Hospital Bombed, Second Israeli Hospital Strike Within 24 Hours

  • 8 hours ago
Babies Die in Gaza Due to Cold Weather (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

57 Children Die from Malnutrition in Gaza: WHO

  • 21 hours ago
US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (photo:Arab News)
International

Saudi-US Summit Opens in Riyadh with Trump and bin Salman in Attendance

  • 22 hours ago
US President Donald Trump held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Trump Meets Saudi Crown Prince at Start of Middle East Tour

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 16:26 WIB
Load More
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Expresses Readiness for Permanent Ceasefire Talks in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 10:47 WIB
Asia

India and Pakistan Issue Conflicting Statements on Kashmir Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 11 May 2025 - 11:31 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Rejects Israeli-US Aid Delivery Plan for Gaza

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 10:23 WIB
WFP Warns of Imminent Famine in Gaza Due to Ongoing Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

UN Human Rights Chief Condemns Use of Starvation as Weapon of War in Gaza

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 08:45 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Occupation Soldiers Injured in Jenin Resistance Operation

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Pakistani PM Vows to Defend Sovereignty Amid Escalating Tensions with India

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 10:50 WIB
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Babies Die in Gaza Due to Cold Weather (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

57 Children Die from Malnutrition in Gaza: WHO

  • 21 hours ago
People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation (photo: PIC)
none

Half a Million People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation: IPC

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 23:34 WIB
Pope Leo XIV (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace in Gaza and Ukraine

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 06:32 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us