Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 51 More Palestinians in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces killed 51 Palestinians in fresh attacks on the Gaza Strip, including women and children, according to a report by the Palestinian news agency WAFA on Wednesday.

The attacks reportedly targeted residential homes across both southern and northern Gaza throughout the night.

These latest casualties add to the devastating toll of Israel’s military campaign, which has killed nearly 52,900 Palestinians since October 2023. The majority of those killed have been women and children.

In response to the widespread destruction and civilian deaths, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants in November against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

They are accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the war on Gaza.

Israel is also currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which continues to examine the legality and consequences of its prolonged assault on the besieged enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

