SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Occupation Army Destroy 25 Residential Towers in Gaza City

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

8 Views

Israel Bombs Gaza Residential Tower Sheltering Displaced Families (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israel Bombs Gaza Residential Tower Sheltering Displaced Families (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation military has destroyed 25 residential towers in Gaza City within two days as part of an intensified campaign to fully occupy the city, Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Katz wrote on X that the destruction was necessary to remove any threat of sniping for the maneuvering forces. He warned that if Hamas refused to release hostages and disarm, Gaza would be “destroyed and become a monument to the atrocities and murderers of Hamas.”

The announcement came as the Israeli army launched a new phase of its ground offensive on Tuesday. While Tel Aviv claimed to be advancing, eyewitnesses and local sources reported no broad incursion but instead escalating shelling, drone attacks, and remote-controlled explosives that forced thousands of residents to flee.

On Wednesday, the army said it carried out more than 150 air and artillery strikes on Gaza City over two days. According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, more than 3,600 buildings and towers have been completely or severely damaged since Israel began its latest offensive on Aug. 11.

Also Read: Gaza Remains Isolated as Israel Enforces Second Day of Communications Blackout

Since October 2023, nearly 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children have been killed in Gaza by Israeli bombardments. The relentless assault has rendered the enclave uninhabitable, plunging residents into starvation and disease. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Tanks and Bulldozers Advance Deeper into Gaza City

Tagairstrikes Artillery Strikes Diseases Displacement Gaza City ground offensive Hamas humanitarian crisis Israel Israel Katz Israeli army residential towers Starvation

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Gaza Remains Isolated as Israel Enforces Second Day of Communications Blackout

  • 6 hours ago
Europe

Britain to Formally Recognize Palestinian State After Trump’s Visit

  • 9 hours ago
Israel Bombs Gaza Residential Tower Sheltering Displaced Families (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Destroy 25 Residential Towers in Gaza City

  • 10 hours ago
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Tanks and Bulldozers Advance Deeper into Gaza City

  • 12 hours ago
International

Another Ship Joins Global Sumud Flotilla Sailing to Gaza

  • 12 hours ago
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Norwegian Football Association to Donate Israel Match Profits for Humanitarian Aid on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 16 September 2025 - 07:21 WIB
Load More
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Approaches 64,900 as Starvation Claims More Lives

  • Sunday, 14 September 2025 - 20:59 WIB
International

Nine Global Sumud Flotilla Boats Depart Tunisia for Gaza

  • Monday, 15 September 2025 - 20:33 WIB
Palestine

Palestinian Figures Warn of Escalating Israeli Threats to Aqsa Mosque

  • Sunday, 14 September 2025 - 10:32 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

70% of Poles Believe Israel Committing Genocide in Gaza

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Israel Bombs Gaza Residential Tower Sheltering Displaced Families (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Destroy 25 Residential Towers in Gaza City

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Over 20,000 Israeli Soldiers Wounded, Half Suffer Mental Health Disorders

  • Monday, 15 September 2025 - 17:30 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Malnutrition Crisis Deepens, Child Death Toll Rises

  • Thursday, 11 September 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 20 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 16:54 WIB
International

Indonesian Delegation Awaits Input on Naming Ship for Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 17:30 WIB
Europe

Ireland, Spain, and Slovenia Threaten Eurovision Boycott if Israel Participates

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 20:32 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us