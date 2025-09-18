Israeli Occupation Army Destroy 25 Residential Towers in Gaza City

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation military has destroyed 25 residential towers in Gaza City within two days as part of an intensified campaign to fully occupy the city, Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Katz wrote on X that the destruction was necessary to remove any threat of sniping for the maneuvering forces. He warned that if Hamas refused to release hostages and disarm, Gaza would be “destroyed and become a monument to the atrocities and murderers of Hamas.”

The announcement came as the Israeli army launched a new phase of its ground offensive on Tuesday. While Tel Aviv claimed to be advancing, eyewitnesses and local sources reported no broad incursion but instead escalating shelling, drone attacks, and remote-controlled explosives that forced thousands of residents to flee.

On Wednesday, the army said it carried out more than 150 air and artillery strikes on Gaza City over two days. According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, more than 3,600 buildings and towers have been completely or severely damaged since Israel began its latest offensive on Aug. 11.

Since October 2023, nearly 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children have been killed in Gaza by Israeli bombardments. The relentless assault has rendered the enclave uninhabitable, plunging residents into starvation and disease. []

