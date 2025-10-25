Israeli Navy Arrests Three Palestinian Fishermen, Destroys Boats Off Gaza Coast

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli Navy on Saturday arrested three Palestinian fishermen and destroyed two fishing boats off the coast of Gaza City, according to a local fishing union official, Anadolu Agency reported.

Zakaria Bakr, head of the Fishermen’s Committees at the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, told Anadolu that Israeli naval forces detained three fishermen and destroyed two boats along with the equipment on board. He said the navy initially detained 10 fishermen from the two boats before throwing seven of them overboard and taking the remaining three to an undisclosed location.

This incident brings the total number of fishermen arrested by Israel since the Gaza ceasefire took effect earlier this month to seven, Bakr added.

The Israeli army had previously warned against “fishing, swimming, or diving in Gaza’s coastal waters,” citing the terms of the ceasefire. Despite the risks, many Gazan fishermen continue to go to sea to sustain their families amid severe economic collapse and widespread unemployment.

According to World Bank data, Israel’s two-year genocide in Gaza has pushed nearly all residents into poverty, making them heavily dependent on humanitarian aid.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, brokered through regional and international mediation, began on Oct. 10. The first phase included the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners and a partial Israeli withdrawal. The plan also outlines Gaza’s reconstruction and the creation of a new governing mechanism excluding Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israel’s ongoing genocidal war has killed more than 68,000 people and injured over 170,000 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

