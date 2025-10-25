SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Navy Arrests Three Palestinian Fishermen, Destroys Boats Off Gaza Coast

sajadi Editor : Widi - 13 hours ago

13 hours ago

6 Views

Photo: PIC

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli Navy on Saturday arrested three Palestinian fishermen and destroyed two fishing boats off the coast of Gaza City, according to a local fishing union official, Anadolu Agency reported.

Zakaria Bakr, head of the Fishermen’s Committees at the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, told Anadolu that Israeli naval forces detained three fishermen and destroyed two boats along with the equipment on board. He said the navy initially detained 10 fishermen from the two boats before throwing seven of them overboard and taking the remaining three to an undisclosed location.

This incident brings the total number of fishermen arrested by Israel since the Gaza ceasefire took effect earlier this month to seven, Bakr added.

The Israeli army had previously warned against “fishing, swimming, or diving in Gaza’s coastal waters,” citing the terms of the ceasefire. Despite the risks, many Gazan fishermen continue to go to sea to sustain their families amid severe economic collapse and widespread unemployment.

Also Read: UNRWA Warns of Worsening Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza as Winter Nears

According to World Bank data, Israel’s two-year genocide in Gaza has pushed nearly all residents into poverty, making them heavily dependent on humanitarian aid.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, brokered through regional and international mediation, began on Oct. 10. The first phase included the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners and a partial Israeli withdrawal. The plan also outlines Gaza’s reconstruction and the creation of a new governing mechanism excluding Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israel’s ongoing genocidal war has killed more than 68,000 people and injured over 170,000 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes Kill Four Palestinians in Gaza, Despite Ceasefire

Tagceasefire FISHERMEN Gaza Gaza City Gaza health ministry Hamas hostages humanitarian crisis Israeli navy Palestinian prisoners poverty unemployment Union of Agricultural Work Committees World Bank Zakaria Bakr

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

UNRWA Warns of Worsening Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza as Winter Nears

  • 18 minutes ago
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Quds Press)
Asia

Brazil’s Lula Slams UN Security Council Over Failure to Prevent Major Wars

  • 10 hours ago
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Four Palestinians in Gaza, Despite Ceasefire

  • 11 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Navy Arrests Three Palestinian Fishermen, Destroys Boats Off Gaza Coast

  • 13 hours ago
Israel’s ongoing excavation of tunnels near Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: IQNA)
Palestine

Sheikh Sabri Warns of Imminent Threat to Al-Aqsa Mosque Amid Israeli Excavations

  • 22 hours ago
International

Turkiye Calls for UN Reform on 80th Anniversary

  • 23 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry Urges Building Standards for Pesantren After Deadly Collapse

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 03:00 WIB
Articles

Facing the Wall: Netanyahu and Ambitions Built on Blood

  • Sunday, 19 October 2025 - 17:25 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Delegation Visits Egypt to Discuss Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire

  • Monday, 20 October 2025 - 15:00 WIB
International

WFP Says Gaza Food Deliveries Rise but Still Far Below Target Amid Limited Access

  • Wednesday, 22 October 2025 - 09:40 WIB
International

ICJ Grants Israel Another Extension in Genocide Case Filed by South Africa

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 16:43 WIB
America

UN Member States Renew Calls for Reform as Organization Marks 80th Anniversary

  • Saturday, 25 October 2025 - 06:02 WIB
International

Turkiye Calls for UN Reform on 80th Anniversary

  • 23 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Four Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Israel Violates Ceasefire Again

  • Tuesday, 21 October 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Receives 30 More Bodies from Israel, Some Show Signs of Abuse

  • Thursday, 23 October 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Sport Minister Reaffirms Constitutional Principles Following IOC Statement

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 11:50 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us