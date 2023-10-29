Israeli Genocidal Aggression Kills 8,070, Over 22,000 Injured

Gaza, MINA – In the wake of the devastating Israeli genocidal aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, the death toll has surged to at least 8,069, with over 22,000 individuals injured, the Ministry of Health said in an update this evening, Wafa reported.

The Ministry said in a statement that the number of deaths in the Gaza Strip has reached 7,955, while the death toll in the West Bank also surged to 114. In addition, the ministry said, 20,000 Palestinians have been injured in Gaza, and 2,000 others in the West Bank.

According to the statement, a staggering 73% of the casualties in Gaza are children, women, and the elderly, highlighting the devastating impact of the ongoing Israeli genocidal aggression on the civilian population.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), the largest humanitarian aid organization in Gaza, has nearly exhausted its fuel reserves and significantly reduced its operations, according to the statement.

The ministry said only 84 trucks have entered through the Rafah border crossing since the 21st of this month, adding that the World Health Organization is working in coordination with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society to facilitate the delivery of supplies to hospitals.

The ministry further revealed that 34% of Gaza’s hospitals are now out of service, and 65% of primary healthcare centers are closed as a result of the Israeli aggression.

More than 37,000 displaced individuals, including 4,600 pregnant women and 380 postpartum cases requiring medical care, suffer from non-communicable diseases among the displaced, the statement said.

Approximately 15% of the displaced population has various disabilities. Additionally, most shelter centers lack proper equipment, including beds and medical supplies.

The ongoing Israeli aggression has brought immense suffering to the Palestinian population especially in the Gaza Strip, with casualties, particularly among innocent children and healthcare workers, mounting around the clock. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)