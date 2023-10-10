Indonesian President: The Root of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict is Occupation

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said that the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories was the root of the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

He encouraged that this matter could be resolved in accordance with the agreed terms.

“The root of the conflict, namely the occupation of the Palestinian territories by Israel, must be resolved immediately in accordance with the parameters agreed upon by the UN,” said Jokowi in his statement at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday.

President Jokowi also called for an end to violence in the conflict between Palestine and Israel to avoid greater humanitarian impacts.

“Indonesia urges that war and acts of violence be stopped immediately to avoid increasing human casualties and destruction of property, because an escalation of conflict could have a greater humanitarian impact,” he said.

Apart from that, Jokowi said that he had ordered related officials to take immediate action to protect Indonesian citizens who were in conflict areas.

“I ask the Minister of Foreign Affairs and related ministries to immediately take quick action to protect Indonesian citizens who are in conflict areas,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)