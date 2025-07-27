Israeli Forces Seize Handala Aid Ship Headed for Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli naval forces stormed the humanitarian aid ship Handala late Saturday as it attempted to reach Gaza with 21 civilians onboard, including lawmakers, medics, and volunteers. The ship had departed from Italy carrying baby formula, food, and medicine in accordance with international maritime and humanitarian law.

According to Anadolu Agency, footage from a live stream showed the moment Israeli soldiers boarded the ship and ordered the passengers to raise their hands. The stream was abruptly cut off during the raid, and the immediate status of the passengers was unknown at the time.

“The Handala has been intercepted!” announced the Freedom Flotilla Coalition via Telegram. Shortly afterward, Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the navy had taken control of the vessel and was towing it to Ashdod Port. “All passengers are safe,” it said in a statement.

According to The Times of Israel, the activists onboard will be deported once the ship reaches shore. Before the interception, the Handala had issued a distress signal as Israeli naval units approached.

Also Read: 1,000 Pots Placed Outside UK Prime Minister’s Office to Protest Gaza Starvation

The Handala was part of an international effort to break Israel’s blockade on Gaza and deliver much-needed humanitarian aid amid severe shortages of food, medicine, and baby formula. The Israeli blockade has been widely condemned by humanitarian organizations and UN bodies as a form of collective punishment against Gaza’s civilian population. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: US Former Soldier Witnesses War Crimes by Israeli Army and Contractors in Gaza